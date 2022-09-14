SC Lottery
Multivitamins may be linked to better cognition in older adults, study says

This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A...
This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A new study suggests taking multivitamins each day can help older adults with their brain functions.(Raysonho / Wikimedia)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A new study shows taking a daily multivitamin might help with brain function.

Over the course of three years, scientists talked to thousands of people 65 years old and older, and the ones who took a multivitamin slowed down cognitive aging by 60%, or nearly two years.

What’s more, there were even more benefits for people who had a history of heart disease.

Now scientists are questioning why multivitamins help.

They don’t have a clear answer yet. But it may be because multivitamins help out people who don’t have enough micronutrients, like vitamin C or magnesium, and that gets worse as people age.

Researchers said they’re not telling older adults to start taking multivitamins right away and recommended they talk to their doctor first.

