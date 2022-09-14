SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones

James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a value greater than $10,000 and financial identity fraud, police say.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones.

James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a value greater than $10,000 and financial identity fraud, police say.

North Charleston investigators say the Greenville Police Department notified them about someone hacking into the Verizon business account that belonged to the city of Greenville and ordering more than $68,000 in cell phones.

Police say they found Bragg at a North Charleston hotel where the phones were shipped.

At the time of his arrest, police said he was in possession of seveal fake drivers licenses and refused to speak with police.

Bragg is likely to face additional charges in Greenville, police say.

He was being housed in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

