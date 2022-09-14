New SC House committee will study economic development

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina’s House announced a new ad-hoc committee Wednesday to study ways to attract industry to the Palmetto State.

Speaker Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) said the State Economic Development and Utility Modernization Committee would focus on economic and workforce development, modernizing the state’s utilities and investing in infrastructure.

”With extraordinary economic growth in recent years, including unprecedented revenue, it is time for South Carolina to harness her diverse, dynamic position and maximize her full economic potential,” Smith said. “While I intend for the committee to study multiple facets of economic development, our desired outcome is simple: to foster the best business environment in the Southeast, attract and retain transformative industry into our state, and prepare a modern workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of these industries. I am confident that South Carolina’s best days are ahead - and now is the time to prepare ourselves to rise to that occasion.”

Rep. Jay West (R-Anderson) will serve as chairman of the committee.

”I cannot think of a more important topic for South Carolina to take on at this time, and I am honored to lead this committee as we strive to create the best possible tomorrow for our state,” West said. “I look forward to working with members from various backgrounds, hearing from communities and industries, and ultimately working together as an innovative unit to conceptualize legislation. I am confident that together we will forge solutions that will propel South Carolina into further economic prosperity.”

Other members of the committee include:

Rep. Nathan Ballentine (R-Richland)

Rep. Sylleste Davis (R-Berkeley)

Rep. Lee Hewitt (R-Georgetown)

Rep. Kimberly Johnson (D-Clarendon)

Rep. Roger Kirby (D-Florence)

Rep. Steven Long (R-Spartanburg)

Rep. Brandon Newton (R-Lancaster)

Rep. Russell Ott (D-Calhoun)

Rep. Mark Smith (R-Berkeley)

Rep. Leon Stavrinakis (D-Charleston)

Rep. Deon Tedder (D-Charleston)

