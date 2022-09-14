One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville fire investigators say they found the body of an occupant of a home heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.

They learned someone was still inside the home, Summerville Fire-Rescue spokesman Jeremiah Lee said.

Firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the fire and began a search. They found the victim inside the home approximately 10 minutes after they arrived on the scene, Lee said.

By 8 p.m., the fire appeared to be out but smoke was still visible, particularly from the carport side of the single-story home. Several fire trucks remained at the scene. Lee said the scene remained active shortly before 9 p.m.

The coroner, chaplains and investigators are responding to the scene, he said.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

One person died in a fire that heavily damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood of Summerville Tuesday night. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.