Solemn Wednesday funeral service for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski

KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - The first of two funerals for two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed last week in the line of duty is being held Wednesday in Kennesaw.

Law enforcement officers from across the region joined the loved ones of Jonathan Koleski for a final farewell.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were both killed last week as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home near Marietta.

A lot of people in Cherokee County paying their respects to Cobb Deputy Jonathan Koleski as procession makes its way north up 575. It's touching. Even people caught by surprise are stopping and getting out of their cars to acknowledge Koleski's ultimate sacrifice.

According to investigators, they were trying to arrest a man when another man who lived in the home opened fire.

Koleski had been with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years and was an Army combat veteran. He leaves behind a wife.

One of the organizations raising money to support the families of these fallen officers is the Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation. They have already presented the widows of both deputies with $10,000 checks to help with their immediate needs.

“In addition to that, their families traveling from other parts of the country, we’re paying for those plane tickets as well as hotel accommodations,” said Robert Haley, President of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation. “We have received calls from as far as Paloma, California wanting to support.”

Many showed up Wednesday morning to show their support as Deputy Koleski’s body arrived at NorthStar Church.

The public is invited to line the street after the funeral at approximately 1:30 p.m. to view the processional from the church to the cemetery. A good spot will be at Chastain Road and George Busbee Parkway.

