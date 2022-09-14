SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids...
Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.(NFL)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tom Brady is suggesting he may retire soon – again.

The 45-year-old quarterback retired after the 2021 season, only to reverse the decision six weeks later.

Maybe this time it would be for real.

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.

He also pointed out that for the past 23 years he hasn’t been able to celebrate Christmas or Thanksgiving with his family.

Brady may also be eager to move on to easy money. He’s inked a 10-year deal with Fox to work as an NFL analyst.

The role is reportedly worth $375 million and starts whenever he retires.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The state of South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury...
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

Latest News

A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Anti-virtual reality note included with package that exploded on college campus
Boston police reported the scene is secure after an explosive package detonated at a college,...
Police speak out about explosive package detonated on college campus
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The Georgetown Police Department says officers are responding to a crash involving a...
Crews responding to crash involving log truck, train in Georgetown County
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Car guy Biden to tout electric vehicles at Detroit auto show