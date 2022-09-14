SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Dorchester County hiring first responders, and others

Dorchester County has openings for deputies, and telecommunicators.
Dorchester County has a population of more than 167,000. It is home to more than half a dozen cities and towns and has more than 800 full-time employees. County employees qualify for SC State retirement benefits.(Live 5 News)
By Ann McGill
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has the help wanted sign out. Officials with Dorchester County Government will be highlighting current job openings on Working Wednesdays. Opportunities include positions for deputies, detention officers, EMTs, paramedics, telecommunicators (911), and many others. Click here to apply.

Dorchester County has a population of more than 167,000. It is home to more than half a dozen cities and towns, and has more than 800 full-time employees. County employees qualify for SC State retirement benefits.

It boasts award-winning school districts and one of the longest free-flowing blackwater rivers in North America. Dorchester County’s natural beauty and unwavering sense of community are what makes it the best county in South Carolina to build a business and raise a family, according to the county’s website.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

