Beautiful weather at home, watching Fiona in the Atlantic!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front offshore will lock in our beautiful weather for a few more days before this front drifts back toward the coast bringing a few showers by the end of the weekend. It’s all sunshine today to go with comfortable temperatures. We’ll climb from the 60s this morning to the mid 80s by this afternoon. We have a couple more mornings in the 60s before we start to trend warmer again next week. The stalled front offshore will drift back toward our area this weekend bringing a few clouds on Saturday and a few showers on Sunday. Breezy conditions can be expected along the coast over the next 4 to 5 days. There is a moderate risk of rip currents today at the beaches as well.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fiona became the 6th named storm of the hurricane season on Wednesday. Fiona will approach the northern Leeward Islands on Friday and pass close to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands this weekend. A turn from the west to the north is anticipated early next week. This storm could potentially impact the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. It’s too early to tell if this will impact the US. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 85.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 84.

