Berkeley Co. accepts $500K grant for potential redevelopment in St. Stephen

By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County says a new grant aims to possibly start redeveloping parts of St. Stephen, a rural town about 15 miles north of Moncks Corner.

Berkeley County Council voted to accept a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday.

The grant targets two primary sites, the old St. Stephen High School, which closed in 1996, and an 85-acre area that used to be a lumber mill just off Highway 52.

St. Stephen Mayor John Rivers said the grant will allow the town to start redeveloping and bring economic growth to the area. The county said the town could turn the old high school into a community center while the old lumber mill would be repurposed for some type of industrial use.

Economic Development Director Kristen Lanier said they want to see if there is anything in these sites that might prevent that development.

“It could be something like asbestos or lead-based paint, something in the soil,” Lanier said. “Something that might be a risk for redevelopment, so this grant is going to allow us to do an assessment to identify any potential risks for redevelopment.”

The county said the money will be available starting Oct. 1 and will go on for the next four years.

County officials said after those four years, they will have a plan developed for the sites.

For more information about the Brownfields Assessment Grant, click here.

