Charleston Co. detention deputy fired, arrested in assault investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During an investigation into an assault at the Al Cannon Detention Center, a detention deputy was fired and arrested.

Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Burden is facing a charge of misconduct in office.

The sheriff’s office says an inmate reported to staff on Tuesday that they had been assaulted by other inmates the previous day.

“The resident’s statement indicated that the detention deputy in the unit at the time may have been involved in the assault,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

After reporting the incident, the inmate was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were released and brought back to the detention center later in the day.

The sheriff’s office asked SLED to investigate, while they also conducted an internal investigation.

Even though the internal investigation is not complete, the sheriff’s office says they had enough evidence to show that Burden violated agency policy.

Burden was hired in March 2018.

She was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center but posted bond for $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.