Charleston Co. seeks nonprofits to complete critical home repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is working to complete $3 million of critical home repair for eligible residents and now needs the help of nonprofits to get the work done.

When the county announced $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding for critical home repairs, nearly one thousand residents applied. Gail Carson, the manager for county community development, says the majority of repairs so far have involved roof work or replacement, bathroom accessibility improvements and floorboard replacement.

Carson says the county has five grant partners working on projects and they are looking for more because of the high number of applicants and demand from the community.

“Those five red partners have completed about 28 homes,” Carson says. “So we knew that at the launch of the program, we would have to reach out and try to build capacity. So we could meet the needs of citizens. So we’re basically following through what we knew we would have to do, which is to help build capacity and identify new grant partners to help us complete their critical repairs.”

The county is asking for nonprofits with experience in home repairs to apply to help. The program is geared toward making repairs on low to moderate incomes homes.

The deadline to submit a bid to build is September 16 at 3 p.m. The Request for Qualification (RFQ) application and submission process can be found here. The RFQ Number is Solicitation #: RFQ No. 5758-23J.

