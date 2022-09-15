SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. seeks nonprofits to complete critical home repairs

Charleston County residents await ARPA funded home repairs
Charleston County residents await ARPA funded home repairs(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is working to complete $3 million of critical home repair for eligible residents and now needs the help of nonprofits to get the work done.

When the county announced $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding for critical home repairs, nearly one thousand residents applied. Gail Carson, the manager for county community development, says the majority of repairs so far have involved roof work or replacement, bathroom accessibility improvements and floorboard replacement.

Carson says the county has five grant partners working on projects and they are looking for more because of the high number of applicants and demand from the community.

“Those five red partners have completed about 28 homes,” Carson says. “So we knew that at the launch of the program, we would have to reach out and try to build capacity. So we could meet the needs of citizens. So we’re basically following through what we knew we would have to do, which is to help build capacity and identify new grant partners to help us complete their critical repairs.”

The county is asking for nonprofits with experience in home repairs to apply to help. The program is geared toward making repairs on low to moderate incomes homes.

The deadline to submit a bid to build is September 16 at 3 p.m. The Request for Qualification (RFQ) application and submission process can be found here. The RFQ Number is Solicitation #: RFQ No. 5758-23J.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Deputies take man into custody after Dorchester Co. standoff
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

Latest News

Charleston County School District board chair has withdrawn from his reelection race to pursue...
Charleston County School Chairman withdraws from school board race
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Charleston Co. detention deputy fired, arrested in assault investigation
The grant targets two primary sites, the old St. Stephen High School, which closed in 1996, and...
Berkeley Co. accepts $500K grant for potential redevelopment in St. Stephen
The subject of the standoff was identified as Joseph Michael Novak, 41, who deputies say faces...
Report: Man crashed into vehicle, home before standoff