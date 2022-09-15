SC Lottery
Charleston County School Chairman withdraws from school board race

By Nick Reagan
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The current chairman of the Charleston County School Board has withdrawn from his reelection race.

Eric Mack declined an interview but said in a statement that he has “Decided to pursue other opportunities.”

“Closer to the race I will make an endorsement,” Mack said.

Mack is the second candidate to withdraw from District 8′s crowded race. The remaining candidates are Travis Bedson, Helen Frazier, Darlene Dunmeyer and Doris Johnson. Kimberly Dawley withdrew on Aug. 19.

Mack’s withdrawal signifies the departure of all veteran leadership on the board. Elected in 2014, Mack was the only board member with more than a single term of experience running for reelection. Cindy Bohn Coats was elected in 2010 and Kate Darby first won her seat in 2014 – both chose not to seek reelection.

READ: Stage set for historic Charleston County School Board race

Despite running against another sitting board member and running in a new district, Mack was positioned well for a competitive race. Campaign finance reports show he had raised more money than any other candidate in any race in the district and nearly twice as much as all of his opponents combined.

Board Member Kristen French withdrew from her race in District 3 on Aug. 15. Of the nine seats up for grabs in November, a maximum of three could be filled by an incumbent. Those three incumbents running for reelection are: Courtney Waters in District 4, Erica Cokley in District 6 and Helen Frazier in District 8.

The election is on Nov. 8.

