First 100 customers at new Summerville sandwich shop get a free hoagie

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - A new sandwich restaurant opening Thursday morning in Summerville is offering a special deal for its first 100 customers in line.

PrimoHoagies will hold its grand opening Thursday morning at its new Summerville location, located at 2121 North Main Street. The first 100 customers in line will receive a free Primo-size Hoagie.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. and the restaurant, known for gourmet hoagies piled with meats, cheeses and a unique blend of spices, will officially open at 10 a.m.

Customers who don’t make it in line to be among the first 100 can still enjoy a Primo-size Hoagie for $6.99 all day Thursday.

Note: The Opening Day hoagie special and giveaway are available for customers who join or are currently enrolled in the complimentary Rewards Program. Text “Primo” to 484-270-4000 to join the rewards program and start saving with special offers.

Owners Christine and Curtis Hackeloer say they are excited to bring their love for PrimoHoagies to the Summerville community.

The company, headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, opened its first location in South Philadelphia in 1992. It has locations in seven states, including North and South Carolina.

