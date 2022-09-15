SC Lottery
Crash on I-526 clears, backup to Don Holt Bridge eases

By Patrick Phillips and Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that caused a backup for about three miles to the Don Holt Bridge Tuesday morning has cleared.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. and blocked the right lane near the Rhett Avenue exit at mile marker 19.

As of 6:25 a.m., traffic was backed up or slowing down to the bridge about three miles away.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.

