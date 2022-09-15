SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After reaching higher wind speeds, a tropical wave now has a name: Tropical Storm Fiona.

The wave formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning and upgraded from a tropical depression to a tropical storm late Wednesday night.

Winds are currently estimated to be near 50 mph.

Forecasters say the system will continue to move west for the next few days and is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

