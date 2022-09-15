SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hunter gored by moose he attempted to shoot, deputies say

The hunter said he had been bow hunting and shot at a bull moose like this one, but he missed,...
The hunter said he had been bow hunting and shot at a bull moose like this one, but he missed, and the animal then charged and gored him.(John Morrison/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A hunter in Colorado suffered life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose he attempted to shoot.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an emergency call Tuesday afternoon from a GPS device from the hunter, indicating he had been seriously injured by an animal.

The hunter said he had been bow hunting and shot at a bull moose but missed, and the animal then charged and gored him.

A deputy's body camera shows a helicopter arriving on the scene to transport the injured hunter...
A deputy's body camera shows a helicopter arriving on the scene to transport the injured hunter to the hospital.(Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

The injured hunter had hiked more than a mile and was being helped by other bystanders when deputies arrived. Deputies immediately rendered first aid and placed a tourniquet on the hunter’s arm.

Because of the severity of his injuries, the hunter was airlifted to an area hospital.

Larimer County is located in the northernmost part of Colorado, bordering Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Deputies take man into custody after Dorchester Co. standoff
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of...
Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt gets jail term
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.
Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home