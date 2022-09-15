‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.

The winner, who chose not to have her identity revealed, beat one-in-a-million odds to win a $300,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

“I was speechless,” the winner told lottery officials. “It came right on time.”

Her win leaves two other $300,000 top prizes left in the Money Mania Extra Play game, Armstrong said.

The Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston, where the winner purchased the ticket, will receive a $3,000 commission for selling it.

