SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating

A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.
A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.

The winner, who chose not to have her identity revealed, beat one-in-a-million odds to win a $300,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

“I was speechless,” the winner told lottery officials. “It came right on time.”

Her win leaves two other $300,000 top prizes left in the Money Mania Extra Play game, Armstrong said.

The Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston, where the winner purchased the ticket, will receive a $3,000 commission for selling it.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Deputies take man into custody after Dorchester Co. standoff
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire
The wave formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday and upgraded from a tropical depression to a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

Latest News

A crash blocked the right lane of I-526 shortly after 6 a.m., causing a backup onto the Don...
Crash on I-526 clears, backup to Don Holt Bridge eases
The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday.
Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston taking ecological approach to combat Johns Island drainage woes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: I-526 crash backing up traffic to Don Holt Bridge