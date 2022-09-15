Man in custody after Dorchester Co. standoff: Deputies

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody following an hours-long stand-off in the Pepperidge area.

Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”

Witnesses say a man was arrested around 8:40 p.m. hours into the standoff.

Chief Deputy Sam Richardson says the man is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. There is no official word yet on if the man will face new charges following the standoff.

Investigators say close-by neighbors had been evacuated out of caution.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team also responded to the incident. At the time, no injuries have been reported.

Dorchester County deputies are responding to what they call a "domestic" incident in the Pepperidge neighborhood. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

