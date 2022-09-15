Man in custody after Dorchester Co. standoff: Deputies
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody following an hours-long stand-off in the Pepperidge area.
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Witnesses say a man was arrested around 8:40 p.m. hours into the standoff.
Chief Deputy Sam Richardson says the man is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. There is no official word yet on if the man will face new charges following the standoff.
Investigators say close-by neighbors had been evacuated out of caution.
The sheriff’s office SWAT team also responded to the incident. At the time, no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
