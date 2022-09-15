SC Lottery
Man in custody after Dorchester Co. standoff: Deputies

By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody following an hours-long stand-off in the Pepperidge area.

Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”

Witnesses say a man was arrested around 8:40 p.m. hours into the standoff.

Chief Deputy Sam Richardson says the man is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. There is no official word yet on if the man will face new charges following the standoff.

Investigators say close-by neighbors had been evacuated out of caution.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team also responded to the incident. At the time, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

