SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New Publix in Ashley Landing expected to break ground in 2024

Faison is the real estate development firm that owns the land on Ashley Landing. They are...
Faison is the real estate development firm that owns the land on Ashley Landing. They are planning to tear down the current Publix and build a new one in replacement of the Dollar Tree and Big Lots across the parking lot.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction for a new Publix in Ashley Landing in West Ashley plans to start in the spring of 2024 and could bring better traffic flow and amenities to the area.

Faison is the real estate development firm that owns the land on Ashley Landing. They are planning to tear down the current Publix and build a new one in replacement of the Dollar Tree and Big Lots across the parking lot.

Kris Fetter, the president and CEO of Faison, says the new Publix will be about 40,000 sq. ft. and will include a more accessible drive-thru, larger sidewalks and greenspace. He says they also plan to replace the current Publix with something else, they just aren’t sure what yet.

“We have 85 properties in our portfolio,” Fetter said. This is our single most important asset in terms of how much capital we have in it and how much more capital we’re going to put into it.”

Fetter says the entire project will cost between $100 to $150 million.

“It’s a great amenity to the neighborhood,” Fetter said. “It could be potentially a good repositioned, redeveloped retail center on the south side.”

Fetter says they must take this plan to a technical review committee for approval and then seek approval from a design review board, which could take about six months to a year.

There is no word yet on what will be built at the site of the current Publix, but officials say some type of reconstruction will begin in 2027.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cane Dajwond James, 24, was taken to a hospital for treatment of bite wounds to an arm. When he...
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire
Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Man in custody after Dorchester Co. standoff: Deputies

Latest News

Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Man in custody after Dorchester Co. standoff: Deputies
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Man in custody after Dorchester Co. standoff: Deputies
The Charleston County School District is back on track after re-voting on a number of agenda...
Charleston County School District addresses FOIA violations
BCSD announced Hanahan has an interim head football coach but did not mention Art Craig's...
Hanahan names interim head football coach in place of Art Craig