New Publix in Ashley Landing expected to break ground in 2024

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction for a new Publix in Ashley Landing in West Ashley plans to start in the spring of 2024 and could bring better traffic flow and amenities to the area.

Faison is the real estate development firm that owns the land on Ashley Landing. They are planning to tear down the current Publix and build a new one in replacement of the Dollar Tree and Big Lots across the parking lot.

Kris Fetter, the president and CEO of Faison, says the new Publix will be about 40,000 sq. ft. and will include a more accessible drive-thru, larger sidewalks and greenspace. He says they also plan to replace the current Publix with something else, they just aren’t sure what yet.

“We have 85 properties in our portfolio,” Fetter said. This is our single most important asset in terms of how much capital we have in it and how much more capital we’re going to put into it.”

Fetter says the entire project will cost between $100 to $150 million.

“It’s a great amenity to the neighborhood,” Fetter said. “It could be potentially a good repositioned, redeveloped retail center on the south side.”

Fetter says they must take this plan to a technical review committee for approval and then seek approval from a design review board, which could take about six months to a year.

There is no word yet on what will be built at the site of the current Publix, but officials say some type of reconstruction will begin in 2027.

