Report: Man crashed into vehicle, home before standoff

The subject of the standoff was identified as Joseph Michael Novak, 41, who deputies say faces a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released more details of a Wednesday standoff that lasted over seven hours.

The subject of the standoff was identified as Joseph Michael Novak, 41, who deputies say faces a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Deputies were called to 8152 North Ridgebrook Dr., which is outside the city limits of North Charleston, just after 1 p.m. Investigators were told that a man had been involved in a dispute, drove his vehicle into another vehicle and also hit a house in the process, an incident report stated.

At the scene, they found two wrecked vehicles and witnesses who told the deputies that the man inside the home may be armed with a firearm. They were also told that the man was alone.

Based on the information they were given, investigators asked for SWAT and a negotiator to come to the scene.

The standoff lasted well into the evening until finally, around 8:30 p.m., deputies used gas canisters to force Novak to leave the home.

Novak was taken to a medical facility, and then he was cleared for booking at the L.C. Knight Dorchester County Detention Center. He was denied bond Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. There was no official word yet on if Novak will face new charges following the standoff.

