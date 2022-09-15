Sheriff’s office: No charges for homeowner who shot, killed intruder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Deputies responded to a home in the Walterboro area after dispatch received a call from a homeowner who said he shot a home invader.

At the scene, deputies found an armed man dead on the front porch.

The homeowner left the house unarmed and told investigators he shot the man. He also said that another armed person, who had already fled the scene, tried to break down his door, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

“The homeowner cooperated with detectives, citing the location of the used firearm and providing footage from a home security camera,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives worked through the night to process the scene.”

Officials say that while this is an active investigation, the homeowner is not facing any charges at the time. Deputies believe this is an isolated event.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

