Summerville announces road closures for Saturday’s Sweet Tea Festival

Summerville will hold its annual Sweet Tea Festival this Saturday.
Summerville will hold its annual Sweet Tea Festival this Saturday.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders announced several road closures that will occur for most of Saturday as the town holds its annual Sweet Tea Festival.

The event is scheduled for Hutchinson Square.

Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the following roads will close on Saturday:

  • Little Main Street - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • W. Richardson Avenue between Main Street and South Cedar Street - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those leaving the parking garage will exit to the left toward West 2nd South Street before turning onto Main Street or Central Avenue.

The festivities run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy a Best Sweet Tea Contest (while supplies last), a street fair with food trucks, artisanal vendors and live entertainment.

