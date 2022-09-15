Summerville holding annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Where’s a better place to celebrate sweet tea, the so-called “house wine of the South,” than the town that calls itself the birthplace of sweet tea?

Summerville is holding its annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday in Hutchinson Square.

The festivities run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy a Best Sweet Tea Contest (while supplies last), a street fair with food trucks, artisanal vendors and live entertainment.

The rundown of entertainment includes Summer Royalty, Forty Mile Detour, Noah Grove and the Space Ark, Paul Stone Project, Big Daddy Cade Duo and Jig Wiggler and Friends.

For more information and the schedule, visit the event’s official website.

The event is free to attend.

