SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A Texas board on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, declined a request that Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney in Houston, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said another request could be resubmitted in two years.

The board did not say why it denied the request.

The board in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously grant the request but later backpedaled, saying it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued that year.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his killing in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Deputies take man into custody after Dorchester Co. standoff
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

Latest News

Source: Live 5 News
VIDEO: Charleston County School Chairman withdraws from school board race
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
Charleston County School District board chair has withdrawn from his reelection race to pursue...
Charleston County School Chairman withdraws from school board race
The grant targets two primary sites, the old St. Stephen High School, which closed in 1996, and...
Berkeley Co. accepts $500K grant for potential redevelopment in St. Stephen
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city