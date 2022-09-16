2 people detained, gun seized after Philip Simmons High School lockdown

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people have been detained during a lockdown at a high school in the Wando area.

Authorities were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.

Over an hour later, police announced that two people were detained and a gun was recovered. The lockdowns for Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High Schools were lifted late Friday afternoon.

“Students are safe,” Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said. “We will provide more info as it becomes available.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

