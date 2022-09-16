Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:

Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, simple possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Ashley Crumley, 39, of Lady’s Island was charged with manufacturing crack cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Pierre Bryant Sr., 61, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute Schedule I-III drugs.

Pierre Bryant Jr., 40, of Burton was charged with manufacturing crack cocaine and possession of cocaine.

During the execution of a search warrant at a home on Broad River Boulevard, deputies seized six weapons, four of which were reported stolen, a report states.

Investigators also found cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana and prescription pills.

Deputies, along with Beaufort County Sheriff’s SWAT team, Northern Investigations, Crisis Negotiations Team, Northern Patrol and Southern Patrol assisted with the search warrant.

The investigation began back in June, deputies say.

The four arrested were booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.