SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons

(L-to-R) Aaron Hagood, Ashley Crumley, Pierre Bryant Sr., Pierre Bryant Jr.
(L-to-R) Aaron Hagood, Ashley Crumley, Pierre Bryant Sr., Pierre Bryant Jr.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:

  • Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, simple possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
  • Ashley Crumley, 39, of Lady’s Island was charged with manufacturing crack cocaine and possession of cocaine.
  • Pierre Bryant Sr., 61, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute Schedule I-III drugs.
  • Pierre Bryant Jr., 40, of Burton was charged with manufacturing crack cocaine and possession of cocaine.

During the execution of a search warrant at a home on Broad River Boulevard, deputies seized six weapons, four of which were reported stolen, a report states.

Investigators also found cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana and prescription pills.

Deputies, along with Beaufort County Sheriff’s SWAT team, Northern Investigations, Crisis Negotiations Team, Northern Patrol and Southern Patrol assisted with the search warrant.

The investigation began back in June, deputies say.

The four arrested were booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
Deputies responded to a home in the Walterboro area after dispatch received a call from a...
Deputies investigating after homeowner says he shot, killed intruder
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Charleston Co. detention deputy fired, arrested in assault investigation

Latest News

It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Crash causes ‘heavy traffic’ on Berlin G Myers Pkwy.
Plane removed from Lake Hartwell after crash
Officials identify pilot whose plane crashed in Lake Hartwell
The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order states it will hear oral arguments appealing a court...
SC Supreme Court to hear appeal on constitutionality of state execution methods
Before 11 a.m., the middle eastbound lane of the Wando Bridge reopened, leaving only the right...
Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides