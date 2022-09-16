SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Big raises for Charleston County Schools top employees

The district now spends $2 million on its 10 highest paid employees.
The district now spends $2 million on its 10 highest paid employees.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s many leadership changes come with big boosts in salaries this year.

Salaries for the district’s 10 most expensive employees jumped nearly 8 percent, cracking an expense of more than $2 million.

Superintendent Don Kennedy and Chief Operating Officer Jeffery Borowy saw the smallest percentage bumps of only two percent, while the rest saw jumps anywhere from 5-26 percent.

The top 10 highest paid district employees:

  • Don Kennedy, Superintendent: $246,595.10
  • Anita Huggins*, Deputy Superintendent: $204,654.86
  • Jeffrey Borowy, Chief Operating Officer: $204,654.86
  • William Briggman, Chief HR Officer: $204,351.21
  • Michelle Simmons*, Chief Academic Officer: $200,000.00
  • Anthony Dixon*, Chief of Schools: $198,000.00
  • Channa Williams, Chief Financial Officer: $194,370.00
  • Terri Nichols, Executive Associate Superintendent of Learning Communities: $188,870.40
  • Sherry Eppelsheimer*, Associate Superintendent of High Schools: $181,612.80
  • Jacqueline Haynes*, Associate Superintendent of Acceleration Schools: $181,612.80*Denotes a new position or new employee

The largest percentage increases come from employees who were promoted as part of the district’s restructuring effort. Michelle Simmons saw the largest jump, a 26% or a nearly $50,000 increase, when she moved from an associate superintendent to chief academic officer. That position was held by Karolyn Belcher last year at a slightly lower salary of $199,756.80.

This is a year with another round of big increases for administration. Last year the 10 highest paid employees saw a 13 percent increase with individual employees getting a range of increases from 2-26 percent. Chief HR Officer Bill Briggman, for example, received an $18,424.00 increase in 2021 and then another $29,351.21 boost in 2022.

Terri Nichols received a title change in 2021 when she went from associate superintendent of leadership development to executive associate superintendent of learning communities. That change netted her a $24,883.71 salary increase. In 2022, she got another $15,744.00 increase staying in the same position.

Overall, the number of district employees making over $200,000 a year has grown to five. Two years ago, only the superintendent made more than $200,000.

The salary adjustments are an effort by the district to recruit top-tier candidates. The chief salaries were adjusted, in part, out of equity concerns, according to the district. Now all the chief positions are roughly equal at around $200,000, with deviations accounting for the experience. Briggman saw the largest increases because his position was underpaid when compared to the other chief roles.

Salaries for most employees increased this year, not just the top tier. For example, most of the employees making $50,342.40 last year received a six percent pay increase this year. The school board approved significant raises for staff across the board. All teachers got their step increase plus a $2,000 increase. Step increases were also extended to year 30 of a teacher’s career. Non-teachers got step increases and a 2.3% cost of living raise and the district’s minimum wage was increased to $17 an hour.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
Deputies responded to a home in the Walterboro area after dispatch received a call from a...
Deputies investigating after homeowner says he shot, killed intruder
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Charleston Co. detention deputy fired, arrested in assault investigation

Latest News

Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.
Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High Schools on lockdown, deputies investigating
It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash
Before 11 a.m., the middle eastbound lane of the Wando Bridge reopened, leaving only the right...
Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides
Winter Leonard, 26, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Police: Woman stole ex’s license plate, hit him with a vehicle