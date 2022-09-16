Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash.

Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The crash happened the night of Sept. 6 on Ashley River Road close to where the city limits of Charleston and Summerville meet.

A vehicle hit a bicyclist as both traveled southbound on the roadway, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. “The driver of the car was not impaired and is cooperating with the investigation,” she said.

Multiple police cars remained on the scene well past midnight and the highway was closed for a short stretch in both directions between Ashley Crossing Lane and Frontage Road.

The Charleston Police Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team was on the scene of the crash. It remains under investigation and police say no charges have been filed thus far.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police department’s traffic division at 843-965-4084.

