Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say

(Credit: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven.

Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for more details.

