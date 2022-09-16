Firefighters label fire that destroyed Burton home suspicious

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County authorities are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious fire” that destroyed a mobile home in Burton Thursday night.

Just after 8 p.m., the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, MCAS Fire Rescue and Beaufort County deputies responded to a fire in the 400 block of Broad River Boulevard.

Firefighters say the fire spread to a vehicle parked in front of the home. They say the fire penetrated the vehicle's gas tank causing the fire to continually flame up. (Burton Fire District)

Burton firefighters arrived to find the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed, Cept. Daniel Byrne said. The fire spread to a vehicle parked in front of the home, he said.

“Firefighters were able to quickly get the mobile home fire under control,” Byrne said. “Hhowever, the flames had penetrated the vehicle’s fuel tank causing the fire to continually flare up and was a challenge for firefighters to extinguish.”

Crews searched the home to confirm no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by Beaufort County deputies.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call 843-524-2777.

