FIRST ALERT: Crash causes ‘heavy traffic’ on Berlin G Myers Pkwy.

It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking drivers to use caution on Berlin G Myers Parkway due to a crash.

They say that the northbound lane will have heavy traffic until the crash is cleared.

The details of the crash have not been released.

