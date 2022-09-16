FIRST ALERT: Crash causes ‘heavy traffic’ on Berlin G Myers Pkwy.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking drivers to use caution on Berlin G Myers Parkway due to a crash.
It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m.
They say that the northbound lane will have heavy traffic until the crash is cleared.
The details of the crash have not been released.
USE CAUTION WHEN DRIVING ON BERLIN G MYERS NEAR GAHAGAN RD DUE TO AN ACCIDENT, NB WILL HAVE HEAVY TRAFFIC UNTIL CLEARED #SPDDISPATCH— Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) September 16, 2022
