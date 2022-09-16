FIRST ALERT: Crash causes ‘heavy traffic’ on Berlin G Myers Pkwy.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking drivers to use caution on Berlin G Myers Parkway due to a crash.

It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m.

They say that the northbound lane will have heavy traffic until the crash is cleared.

The details of the crash have not been released.

