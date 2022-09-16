FIRST ALERT: Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge causing delays on both sides

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge are seeing major delays Friday morning.

Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge.

That crash closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles.

The drive time from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant increased to 98 minutes as of just before 9:30 a.m.

A disabled tractor-trailer in the center lane of I-526 on the Wando Bridge caused minor delays Friday morning in the westbound lanes. (SCDOT)

Meanwhile, a disabled tractor-trailer in the center lane of the westbound side was also causing a backup.

Authorities were forcing drivers to go around the vehicle on either the right or left side. There was no word on how soon that vehicle could be moved out of the roadway.

Drivers using either side of I-526, especially the eastbound lanes, should consider an alternate route if possible or wait to travel until the delays subside.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.