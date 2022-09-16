FIRST ALERT: Summerville Police responding to crash on Berlin G. Myers Parkway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway is closed because of an early-morning crash.

The incident, reported shortly after 5 a.m., has closed Berlin G. Myers Parkway at Gahagan Road.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries or how long authorities expected the roadway to be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

