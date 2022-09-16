Goose Creek announces Carnes Crossroads developments, considering property tax to fund growth

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Carnes Crossroads community in Goose Creek continues to grow; on Thursday, the city announced a plan for the Carnes Crossroads “uptown development.”

The plan includes a walkable space for restaurants, offices and a green lawn for town events.

“You have to grow if you’re going to grow houses, you have to grow businesses, right? It’s really just sort of that simple,” Mayor Gregory Habib says. “They have to come together. And so if you want to if you want to grow without the worst traffic in the world, then you put people and businesses, retail restaurants, workplaces, in the same place.”

To help fund the increased need for city resources and development, the city council is considering a Municipal Improvement District. If it gets approved, new people moving into Carnes Crossroads would pay an additional property tax to fund more development. Habib made it clear that this would have no impact on current residents.

“What it is, is allows growth to pay for itself,” Habib says. “It’s one of the things we’ve talked a lot about in government around here is how historically, you know, we the people who have lived here for x number of years end up having to pay more in taxes and pay more in fees, because of because of growth costs go up and yet growth is not paying for itself.”

Habib says the municipal improvement tax will help pay for recreation fields and another fire station in the area.

“Again, it’s growth paying for growth,” Habib says. “We don’t need a new fire station except for our growth. We don’t need new recreational fields, recreation fields except for our growth.”

The Municipal Improvement District passed its first reading before the city council and will appear for a second reading at the Oct. 11 council meeting.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.