Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores and highlights and watch Friday Night Lights on Live 5 News Friday at 11:15pm.

9/16

James Island (4-0) at Cane Bay (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester (1-2) at Berkeley (1-3)

West Ashley (4-0) at Wando (1-2)

Blythewood at Goose Creek (0-3)

Summerville (3-0) at Sumter

St. James at Ashley Ridge (2-1)

Stratford (0-2) at Carolina Forest

Beckham (3-1) at Stall (0-3)

North Charleston (2-2) at Colleton County (0-3)

Woodland (3-0) at Bishop England (1-3)

Aynor at Philip Simmons (3-1)

Hanahan (2-0) at Timberland (0-4)

Scott’s Branch at St. John’s (0-4)

Cross (3-1) at Lake Marion

Baptist Hill (2-0) at Allendale-Fairfax

Academic Magnet (3-0) at Palmetto Christian (0-3)

Whale Branch at Burke (0-3)

Military Magnet (1-3) at Bethune-Bowman

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud (2-2)

Hilton Head Prep at First Baptist (1-2)

John Paul II at Pinewood Prep (1-3)

Northwood Academy (0-4) at Hilton Head Christian

Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy (4-0)

Colleton Prep (3-0) at Andrew Jackson

St. John’s Christian (2-2) at Lee Academy

