Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores and highlights and watch Friday Night Lights on Live 5 News Friday at 11:15pm.
9/16
James Island (4-0) at Cane Bay (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ft. Dorchester (1-2) at Berkeley (1-3)
West Ashley (4-0) at Wando (1-2)
Blythewood at Goose Creek (0-3)
Summerville (3-0) at Sumter
St. James at Ashley Ridge (2-1)
Stratford (0-2) at Carolina Forest
Beckham (3-1) at Stall (0-3)
North Charleston (2-2) at Colleton County (0-3)
Woodland (3-0) at Bishop England (1-3)
Aynor at Philip Simmons (3-1)
Hanahan (2-0) at Timberland (0-4)
Scott’s Branch at St. John’s (0-4)
Cross (3-1) at Lake Marion
Baptist Hill (2-0) at Allendale-Fairfax
Academic Magnet (3-0) at Palmetto Christian (0-3)
Whale Branch at Burke (0-3)
Military Magnet (1-3) at Bethune-Bowman
Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud (2-2)
Hilton Head Prep at First Baptist (1-2)
John Paul II at Pinewood Prep (1-3)
Northwood Academy (0-4) at Hilton Head Christian
Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy (4-0)
Colleton Prep (3-0) at Andrew Jackson
St. John’s Christian (2-2) at Lee Academy
