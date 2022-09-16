SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry NFL Update - Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) and linebacker Willie Gay (50) during an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) and linebacker Willie Gay (50) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 44-21 win over Arizona

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 catches for 13 yards in a 44-21 loss to Kansas City

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles in a 19-10 win over San Francisco

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 19-10 loss to Chicago

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Deputies take man into custody after Dorchester Co. standoff
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

Latest News

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Complete Sweep, Advance to Carolina League Championship
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
SC’s Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia’s No. 1 rank
FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, second from right, walks with players on the field...
Louisiana Tech embraces chance against No. 5 Clemson
High School Football
Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4