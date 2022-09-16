Lowcountry NFL Update - Week 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 44-21 win over Arizona

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 catches for 13 yards in a 44-21 loss to Kansas City

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles in a 19-10 win over San Francisco

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Did not have a tackle in a 19-10 loss to Chicago

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay

