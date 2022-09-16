SC Lottery
Moncks Corner nonprofit holding grand reopening of store Saturday

By Molly McBride and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission.

The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

The store will sell upper-end used goods. Proceeds go toward the group’s men’s and women’s ministry programs.

Group spokesman Tommy Turpin says they are celebrating their grand reopening with food trucks, refreshments and large sales on their items.

“Sometimes people say to me, ‘I’m not in a financial situation to be able to contribute like that,’” Turpin says. “Well, that’s okay. If you bring your goods, clothing you’re not using anymore or furniture, we’ll take it, we’ll sell it, and all proceeds go directly to Changed Lives Ministries’ men and women’s programs.”

The Changed Lives Ministries Resale Store sells upper-end used goods and says 100% of profits fund the ministries' men's and women's programs.(Live 5)

They recently upgraded to a larger space aver outgrowing their last one.

In the last few months, Turpin says the group saw a tremendous increase in the programs for both men and woman and is hoping the community will show support in any way it can.

The store opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at its new location at 506 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner.

