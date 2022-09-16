SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ pleads guilty in newborn’s death

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman who was determined to be the mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ has entered an Alford plea in the case.

Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty by using an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter during a hearing Thursday afternoon in the Horry County Courthouse. An Alford plea is when the defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

Back on Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry,” was found off Highway 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. He was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old.

Then on March 3, 2020, authorities arrested Sahr in the case and charged her with homicide by child abuse. She was living in Florida at the time of her arrest.

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said that Sahr was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time of the baby’s birth and discovery. Hill added that scientific evidence led authorities to her.

RELATED COVERAGE:

During the hearing, the prosecution and defense both made arguments on sentencing.

The prosecution argued that the baby was alive when he was born and that Sahr didn’t fulfill her human obligation to make sure that the baby was OK and would be taken care of.

The defense said that there is no proof that Baby Boy Horry was alive when Sahr gave birth. The attorney also claimed she never knew she was pregnant and in the moment she panicked and was in complete shock from the situation.

During the hearing, a man who prosecutors say is the father of Baby Boy Horry spoke out, along with Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, Sahr’s father and Sahr herself who apologized for her actions.

The judge ultimately requested a pre-sentence investigation and wants to take time to think about the penalty. He said he’s thinking about Sahr’s two young children at her home in Florida.

“I’m zeroing in on the two most important people in this whole entire case and they’re not even here. It’s these two children, ages five and three. What is the potential sentence that I can give? I do not want to damage the lives of these children,” Judge Paul Burch said.

The judge added this is one of the most difficult cases he’s had to deal with in his 30-year career.

Of the possible sentences, Sahr could face up to 30 years in prison, face probation or stay under house arrest.

The pre-sentencing investigation and report usually takes 45 to 60 days.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
Deputies responded to a home in the Walterboro area after dispatch received a call from a...
Deputies investigating after homeowner says he shot, killed intruder
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Charleston Co. detention deputy fired, arrested in assault investigation

Latest News

Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a...
Police search for hit and run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
Firefighters responded to a single-wide mobile home in the 400 block of Broad River Boulevard...
Firefighters label fire that destroyed Burton home suspicious
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fire that destroyed Burton home called 'suspicious'
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Reward offered for info in N. Charleston animal cruelty case
"Billie" the chihuahua was found seriously injured and abandoned in a plastic bin in North...
Reward offered for info on injured puppy rescued in North Charleston