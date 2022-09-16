SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant Police dismiss reports of early-morning hostage situation

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police a man heard yelling on a boat led to reports of a possible hostage situation early Friday morning.

Police responded to the Wando Shrimp Company at approximately 7:43 a.m., Inspector Donald Calabrese said.

Haddrell Street and the Shem Creek Park public boat dock were closed while police made contact with the person, he said.

Police said the man was evaluated by EMS.

Calabrese said there was no hostage situation. The man on the boat was the only person aboard, he said.

