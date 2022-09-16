SC Lottery
Nonprofit drops lawsuit over the removal of Robert E. Lee marker, auditorium name change

The American Heritage Association sued over the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial, which...
The American Heritage Association sued over the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial, which was located on King Street, and the name change of Memminger Auditorium.(City of Charleston)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-based nonprofit has dropped its lawsuit against the City, Mayor John Tecklenburg and Attorney General Alan Wilson five months after it was filed.

The American Heritage Association sued over the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial, which was located on King Street, and the name change of Memminger Auditorium.

The lawsuit, which was filed back in April, alleged that the changes violated the state’s Heritage Act, which forbids the removal of memorials for historic figures or events from public property without a two-thirds vote of the state legislature. Attorney General Wilson was added to the lawsuit in addition to the City and Mayor Tecklenburg “for not taking action.”

“Charleston’s monuments are an integral part of the city’s historical and artistic landscape which the Mayor continues to attack,” American Heritage Association President Brett Barry said. “We voluntarily dismissed the case without prejudice. Attorney General Wilson has stated, ‘Unless the Lee Memorial is restored to its rightful place in preserving history, we will go to court to uphold the Heritage Act’.”

The Lee marker was removed by the city in 2021, and the auditorium’s name was changed to Festival Hall in 2020.

Leaders with the City of Charleston said the legal department concluded the removal of the marker would be allowed under the Heritage Act. The city also said since they do not own Festival Hall, they do not have the authority to change the name and are not responsible for the name change.

