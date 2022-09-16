Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High Schools on lockdown, deputies investigating

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at a high school in the Wando area.

Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department, who is also responding to the incident, says they are working to apprehend a “suspicious man” wearing dark clothing.

People are asked to avoid the area.

“Philip Simmons, Elementary, Middle and High have been placed on lockdown, as a precaution, while law enforcement conducts an investigation in the area,” Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said. “Students are safe. We will provide more info as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

