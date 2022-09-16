SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Deputies take man into custody after Dorchester Co. standoff
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

Latest News

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth
Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear explains the reasoning behind the 15 percent property tax...
Moncks Corner property owners to see 15 percent tax increase
Winter Leonard, 26, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Woman stole ex’s license plate, hit him with a vehicle: Report