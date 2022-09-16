Police search for hit and run driver who injured 2 pedestrians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

EMS took the two victims to an area hospital.

The vehicle left the area.

The Charleston Police Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

If you saw it happen or have any information on the crash, call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police central detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

