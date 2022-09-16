SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

RiverDogs Complete Sweep, Advance to Carolina League Championship

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Myrtle Beach, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs held off a late surge by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to finish a sweep of the South Division Championship Series with a 10-6 win at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night. The victory marked the first time in franchise history that the team has won a playoff series in consecutive seasons.

Each team jumped out to a quick start in the first inning. Myrtle Beach starter Didier Vargas struck out the first two batters of the game before allowing a single up the middle to Junior Caminero. Bobby Seymour followed with his first home run of the playoffs, a two-run shot, over the right field wall to give the RiverDogs a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, the Pelicans pulled even when Haydn McGeary blasted a two-out, two-run home run of his own off of Alex Ayala Jr. The RiverDogs southpaw ended up tossing 4.1 innings with two runs allowed on three hits. He walked five and struck out seven.

A prolonged two-out rally in the fourth inning helped Charleston take control. Vargas retired the first two batters of the inning, stretching his total to nine consecutive hitters retired. Willy Vasquez sparked the attack with a single and was joined on base by Brock Jones after a free pass. Ryan Spikes handed the lead back to the RiverDogs by turning on a breaking ball and rolling it through the left side for an RBI single. Dominic Keegan followed with a groundball to short that was bobbled and dropped by Josue Huma for an error that allowed another run to score. The string continued with Oneill Manzueta’s RBI single to center that was compounded by a throwing error by center fielder Parker Chavers allowing another run to score. The final damage of the frame was done on Shane Sasaki’s smash off of the starting pitcher Vargas that resulted in an infield single with the lead growing to 7-2.

Neither team scored again until the top of the eighth. The inning began with three consecutive singles against Parker McCullough, the final of which drove in a run off the bat of Spikes. Following a strikeout by Keegan, Manzueta collected his second run batted in with a sharp single over the mound. The lead grew to 10-2 on a balk by McCullough with a runner at third base.

Daiveyon Whittle was fantastic out of the bullpen, working 3.2 scoreless frames while scattering just two hits. His work allowed the RiverDogs to carry the eight run lead into the final frame. Sandy Gaston ran into some trouble allowing a single and back-to-back home runs as the gap closed to 10-5. He walked Juan Mora before being removed in favor of Jack Snyder. Snyder retired Ezequiel Pagan on a deep fly ball to right field for the first out and then surrendered an RBI single to Haydn McGeary. Kevin Alcantara struck out on three pitches as a pinch-hitter and Snyder then induced James Triantos into a game-ending groundball to short.

Vasquez led the RiverDogs attack by going 4-5 at the plate. Sasaki, Caminero, Seymour, Spikes and Manzueta also finished with multiple hits. Josue Huma led Myrtle Beach with three hits, including a home run. McGeary drove in three runs on a pair of hits.

The RiverDogs will host the first game of the Carolina League Championship Series on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. They will play the winner of Friday’s contest between Fredericksburg and Lynchburg in a best-of-three series. Tickets are available at riverdogs.com

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina...
Coroner IDs man who died after high-speed chase ended in Berkeley Co. crash
A woman who fell on a John Street sidewalk sued the city of Charleston and the Department of...
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
Deputies responded to the area of North Ridgebrook Drive around 1 p.m. to a “domestic situation.”
Deputies take man into custody after Dorchester Co. standoff
The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving to the west for the next few days with a...
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
Firefighters said when they first arrived on the scene of the fire, the house was heavily...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) and linebacker Willie Gay (50) during an NFL...
Lowcountry NFL Update - Week 1
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
SC’s Beamer focused on field, not on Georgia’s No. 1 rank
FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, second from right, walks with players on the field...
Louisiana Tech embraces chance against No. 5 Clemson
High School Football
Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4