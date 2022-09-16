Spotty showers possible over the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another gorgeous day here across the Lowcountry with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. We’ll cool nicely with 70s this evening and 60s by Saturday morning. Moisture will try to move onshore from the ocean over the weekend bringing a few clouds Saturday and a few showers on Sunday. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times at the beaches this weekend where there is the best chance of rain. We’ll dry back out Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing toward 90° by mid week.

TROPICS: We continue to track Tropical Storm Fiona located about 250 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Fiona will cross into the Caribbean this weekend and approach the Dominican Republic by early next week. Some minor strengthening is possible this weekend with land interaction perhaps weakening the storm early next week. Regardless, a tropical system is expected to be located near the Bahamas or Turks and Caicos next Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty with whether this storm with impact the US or not. Fiona is nothing to worry about right now. Stay updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 85.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 84.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. High 86.

