Woman stole ex’s license plate, hit him with a vehicle: Report

Winter Leonard, 26, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Winter Leonard, 26, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.(Berkeley County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says a woman was arrested after hitting her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle.

Police responded to the Park Place Apartments on Sunday just before 9 p.m.

The victim told officers he was texting Leonard earlier in the day, saying to her, “he just wanted his belonging.”

Later, Leonard came to the apartment complex, telling the victim that she brought some of his property. However, the suspect began stealing his vehicle’s license plate and began recording the victim, an incident report stated. The victim also began recording as he was calling 911.

Leonard then turned her vehicle, accelerated towards the victim and hit him with her front right bumper and windshield, the incident report stated. Police say the victim went flying through the air and landed on the grass portion of the curb as Leonard left the area.

Officers noticed lacerations to the upper portion of the victim’s right arm. He did not go to the hospital.

The warrant for Leonard’s arrest did not include a charge for stealing the license plate, as the victim did not want to press charges. The victim also did not want to press charges for the domestic violence incident; however, officers told him that the state picks up domestic violence charges regardless.

