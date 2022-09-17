SC Lottery
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter educational presentations across county

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District will be holding...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District will be holding active shooter educational presentations at four different high schools in the coming weeks.(Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District will be holding active shooter educational presentations at four different high schools in the coming weeks.

They say the purpose of the presentations is to provide the public with knowledge of what to do in an active shooter situation.

They will be holding the presentations at the following locations:

  • Goose Creek High School, Thursday Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
  • Cane Bay High School, Wednesday Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
  • Berkeley High School, Thursday Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
  • Philip Simmons High School, Thursday Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

