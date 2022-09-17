FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. slowing traffic
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are working a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area.
The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash involves injuries. The details of the crash have not been released yet.
Witnesses say they saw a vehicle flipped over at the scene.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Pine Ridge Fire Department also responded to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
