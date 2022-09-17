FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries on Mudville Rd. slowing traffic

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are working a Saturday afternoon crash in the Berkeley County area.

The crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and State Road was called in around 3:45 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash involves injuries. The details of the crash have not been released yet.

Witnesses say they saw a vehicle flipped over at the scene.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Pine Ridge Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

