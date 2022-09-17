Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that a man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers contained the scene and called the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to assist.

SWAT officers were able to enter the home and place the man into custody without incident shortly before 9 a.m., Brown said.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

