SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake.
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a...
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear explains the reasoning behind the 15 percent property tax...
Moncks Corner property owners to see 15 percent tax increase

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane watch as TS Fiona approaches
David A. Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home Tuesday night.
Missing ‘vulnerable’ man found
Christopher Elliot McLeod, 24, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II